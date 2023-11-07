German intelligence designates far-right party's state unit as extremist organisation

A state branch of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has been classified as a "confirmed" extremist organisation, said Germany's internal intelligence agency on Tuesday (November 7). This clears way for the intelligence mechanism to put the state branch under "systematic" surveillance. AfD rides on the anti-migrant sentiment among the German public and has seen a spike in support.

Opinion polls suggest that AfD has overtaken the ruling coalition led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. AfD is now second only to the Christian Democratic Union, the main opposition party.

The intelligence agency has justified designation of Saxony-Anhalt branch of AfD as an extremist organisation. The agency's unit in the state said that the decision about the designation was taken last month.

The Saxony-Anhalt region was part of erstwhile communist East Germany. This along with other regions which were part of Soviet-era nation are traditional support bases of AfD. Regions like Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia go to polls next year and AfD leads opinion polls in all these states.

Jochen Hollman, the chief of Germany internal intelligence agency unit in Saxony-Anhalt said that it had been keeping an eye on the party since January 2021.

"The state association not only continues to advocate anti-constitutional positions... but has also become so radicalised since the coronavirus pandemic that systematic monitoring using intelligence service resources is justified," said Hollen, as quoted by AFP.

The agency has numerous concerns about AfD's state branch which it said was violating the constitution. The agency has said that party members have frequently made racist, anti-Muslin and even anti-Semitic statements. Leading party members have used "demonising language" about migrants, says the agency.

The intelligence agency also added that AfD's state unit was attempting to "erode people's trust" in democratic system and institutions.

What happens now?

The classification of AfD's state unit as a "confirmed" extremist group, the intelligence setup can use more resources to keep an eye on them without restriction. This will enable the agency to gather information about party activities more effectively.

AFP cited Germany's federal agency for civic education which said that designating the party unit as an extremist group lowers legal barriers for intelligence agencies to use monitoring methods such as phone-tapping, using undercover agents and more.

This is not the first time the authorities have taken action against AfD. In April this year, youth wing of the party was classified "confirmed" extremist organisation.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) was formed in the year 2013 as an anti-euro organisation. It soon shifted its focus to benefit from anger against mass migration in Germany. Of late, the party has tasted some electoral success.

In October, elections in two key states saw AfD making gains. In June this year, the party bagged its first district administrator position in the eastern state of Thuringia. It was also able to bag position of full-time elected town mayor in Saxony-Anhalt in the month of July.