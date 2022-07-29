German cities announce energy cuts in public places as Russian gas supply plummets

As the gas crisis looms over Germany due to the Ukraine war, reports say German authorities are imposing stringent measures to ensure fountains, central heating and other energy guzzlers are kept in control.

Germany has been dependent on Russian gas which has helped to power the country however reports say Russian supplies have fallen dramatically as Europe has imposed sanctions on Putin's regime after the Russian president announced his "special military operation" against Ukraine in February.

Hannover city officials announced hot water and showers would be turned off in government buildings and heating will be set to a maximum of 20 degrees from October till March. Monuments in Berlin will also not be illuminated at night to save energy even as Munich city officials declared that fountains and town hall spotlights in Marienplatz will be turned off. Similar action will be undertaken in Nuremberg which said it will be closing four indoor swimming pools.

The European Union has vowed to cut gas consumption by 15 per cent from August.

German authorities had said earlier that Russia's Gazprom has drastically cut gas supplies to Europe even as the company claimed "technical condition of the engine" as the reason behind the problem. However, Germany's economic ministry dismissed Russia's explanation as the EU alleged Russia has squeezed gas supplies in retaliation against Western sanctions due to the Ukraine war.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed EU sanctions for the limited supply.

"Gazprom was and remains a reliable guarantor of its obligations... but it can't guarantee the pumping of gas if the imported devices cannot be maintained because of European sanctions," Peskov said as Europe struggles to ensure gas supplies from Russia.

