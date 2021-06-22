German Chancellor Merkel takes Moderna vaccine as second jab after AstraZeneca

German Chancellor Angela Merkel took a mixed jab on Tuesday as she received the Moderna coronavirus vaccine after taking the AstraZeneca in April.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had earlier suggested that mixing different vaccines can be effective, however, it added that the health body lacks sufficient evidence on coronavirus shots to come to a successful conclusion.

Watch:

Marco Cavaleri, head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the EMA had said the organisation was closely monitoring the situation while adding that full trial data was necessary in order to make a complete assessment.

According to German authorities, at least 51 per cent of the population has received one jab of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, as Europe continues to reopen, the German Chancellor expressed concern over travel guidelines in the European Union warning that it might "come back to haunt us".

Portugal was earlier forced to delay its post-lockdown reopening after a surge in virus cases which was cited by the German Chancellor.

"We have made some good progress in recent months but aren't where I'd like the European Union to be," Merkel said.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it was concerned over Europe easing virus restrictions due to Euro 2020 as the UK announced that thousands of spectators will be allowed for the semi-finals and final of the tournament to be played at Wembley stadium in London.

The British authorities said more than 60,000 spectators could fill the stadiums even as it battles the virus. The UK government had earlier delayed easing restrictions due to the surge in Delta variant across the country.

Denmark also witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases amid the Euro football games in Copenhagen, reports claimed.

(With inputs from Agencies)