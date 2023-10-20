Georgia election subversion case: Another Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty
According to a report by CNN, Chesebro is pleading guilty to one felony – conspiracy to commit filing false documents.
Former United States president Donald Trump's lawyer Kenneth Chesebro on Friday (Oct 20) pleaded guilty in the Georgia election subversion case. According to a report by CNN, Chesebro is pleading guilty to one felony – conspiracy to commit filing false documents. This is a major victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who had charged Trump and 18 others to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.
As per the CNN report, Fulton County prosecutors are recommending that Chesebro serve 5 years of probation and pay $5,000 in restitution. Chesebro has agreed to testify at any future trials in the case and write an apology letter later.
The lawyer was originally charged with seven crimes, including a violation of Georgia’s RICO act and conspiracy to commit forgery.
