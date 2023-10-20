Trump's former lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty, agrees to testify in Georgia case

Former United States President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer on Thursday (Oct 19) pleaded guilty to assisting Trump's efforts to rescind his election defeat in the state of Georgia.

The lawyer, Sidney Powell, pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties, a misdemeanour charge. She also agreed to testify against Trump and the other 16 co-defendants in the case if prosecutors ask her to.

This is one of the four concurrent criminal cases that the former United States president is facing.

Powell's plea came days before she was scheduled to appear in the court for trial, beginning on Monday (Oct 23) on charges including racketeering and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

She admitted to conspiring to unlawfully gain access to secure election machines in January 2021, in rural Coffee County in southeastern Georgia. The plea agreement calls for her to be sentenced to six years of probation.



Following the 2020 presidential elections, Powell represented Trump and also helped disseminate false claims that the election had been tainted by an overall voter scam.

She also threatened to "release the Kraken," a mythological sea monster.

As per news agency Reuters reports, the prosecutor said that Powell and other co-defendants fiddled with electronic ballot markers and accessed data belonging to Dominion Voting Systems, the voting machine company that Powell and other Trump allies falsely claimed helped rig the election against Trump.

Powell was scheduled to be tried alongside Kenneth Chesebro, another lawyer who assisted Trump following the election.

(With inputs from agencies)

