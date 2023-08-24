Georgia election case: Meadows, Clark denied relief by federal judge from arrest

Former United States president Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows and ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark’s requests to block their arrest in the Fulton County election case were rejected by a federal judge on Wednesday (August 23).

In a six-page ruling, Judge Steve Jones, appointed by former prez Barack Obama, denied the request, a day before the Friday deadline for the defendants to surrender.

“As the ongoing Fulton County criminal proceedings and forthcoming arrest warrant arise from the criminal indictment in a criminal action, Section 1455 governs,” said Jones in the ruling.

“And Section 1455 specifically indicates that, until the federal court assumes jurisdiction over a state criminal case, the state court retains jurisdiction over the prosecution and the proceedings continue despite the notice of the removal," he added.

Notably, Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in the Georgia case on August 14 by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

What did the defendants argue?

In the complaint filed, Meadows' lawyers argued he should not be required to surrender for booking in the state case while he fights to have the matter moved to federal court and dismissed

“Unfortunately, the state is set on subjecting Mr Meadows to criminal process in Georgia as quickly as it can and without regard to his pending efforts to remove the case to federal court.”

“In addition to threatening arrest on Friday — in advance of this court’s Monday hearing — the state has also sought a scheduling order that would proceed exceptionally fast for a 19-defendant, 41-count prosecution,” they added.

Meadows has also argued that he is protected from state prosecution under the American Constitution as he was an employee of the federal government during the alleged misconduct.

What is the Georgia case?

The case was filed over a Jan 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state, but the request was declined.

On January 6, 2021, four days after the phone call, Trump's supporters attacked the US Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory. This happened just two weeks before Trump was scheduled to leave office.

The former president faces a $200,000 bond and has orders not to send threatening social media messages as he awaits trial in the case.

