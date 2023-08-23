Georgia election case: Trump ally Meadows asks judge to block his arrest

Former United States president Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows asked a federal judge in Georgia to block state authorities from arresting him if he fails to voluntarily surrender by Friday (August 25) on charges that he conspired to help overturn the 2020 presidential election. According to a report by the news agency Bloomberg, the emergency request for an order against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was filed in a federal court in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in the Georgia case on August 14. Willis, who brought the indictment, gave all 19 defendants in the case until Friday to voluntarily surrender. Trump said he would appear in Atlanta on Thursday to be booked.

Should not be required to surrender: Meadows

Meadows has argued that he should not be required to surrender for booking in the state case while he fights to have the matter moved to federal court and dismissed, Bloomberg reported.

He wants to avoid surrendering before a hearing at the federal court on August 28 on his request to move the case out of state court. Meadows has also argued that he is protected from state prosecution under the American Constitution as he was an employee of the federal government during the alleged misconduct.

In a filing, Meadows' lawyers said “Unfortunately, the state is set on subjecting Mr. Meadows to criminal process in Georgia as quickly as it can and without regard to his pending efforts to remove the case to federal court.”

“In addition to threatening arrest on Friday — in advance of this court’s Monday hearing — the state has also sought a scheduling order that would proceed exceptionally fast for a 19-defendant, 41-count prosecution,” they added.

Trump to face $200k bond, order not to make threats in case

Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House next year, has been accused of violating Georgia law by running a criminal enterprise to stay in office after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

The former president will face a $200,000 bond and orders not to send threatening social media messages as he awaits trial in the case.

The document, a bond agreement signed by Trump's attorneys and Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis, sets out release terms including restrictions on intimidating witnesses and obstructing justice.

