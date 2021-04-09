George Floyd died by lack of oxygen, Pulmonary expert rules in Derek Chauvin murder trial

A pulmonary expert has revealed that George Floyd was killed by lack of oxygen which was caused by the pressing of the knee into his neck while he was held down by the police officer.

On the ninth day of the Derek Chauvin murder trial, Dr Martin Tobin told the jury that the Black man struggled with lack of oxygen as his face was pressed between the street and Chauvin.

"Mr Floyd died from a low level of oxygen and this caused damage to his brain," Dr Tobin said.

The lack of oxygen is what caused Floyd's heart to stop, leading to his death. He also reported that the oxygen deprivation happened as Floyd's breathing became shallow due to the position he was held by Chauvin and other police officers for nearly ten minutes.

Watch |

"He's turned prone on the street, that he has the handcuffs in place combined with the street, and then that he has a knee on his neck, and that he has a knee on his back," the doctor said.

"It was almost to the effect that if a surgeon had gone in and removed the lung, Dr Tobin explained through a graphic testimony.

Dr Tobin also added that one of the most dangerous things other than the knee was the positions in which the other officers held his handcuffs. He explained that one officer pushed Floyd’s left hand against his chest while Chauvin's knee "really rammed" into his back, while Floyd was forcibly glued to the hard pavement of the street. Chauvin had also loaded a lot of his own body weight on Floyd, making him struggle to breathe.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old officer has denied charges of second and third-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted for the allegations.