GenZ in Nepal on Monday (September 8) is leading a large protest against the corruption in the government of KP Sharma Oli and a recent decision to restrict social media. The issue started as an online movement but later escalated and turned into street protests. Police fired at the crowd, killing 14 protesters and injuring over 80 others. The protest has been termed as “Gen Z Revolution” due to the involvement of thousands of young people and students. The Nepal government issued shoot-at-sight orders as the protesters set the Parliament building gate ablaze.

During the protest, many of the protesters broke through police barricades and in response, police opened fire on them, which led the government to impose a curfew in the capital. The curfew covered the area around the Parliament and other key locations as tensions grew throughout the day.

Why the protest began?

The youth-led protest in Nepal was triggered by the government’s decision on September 4 to block 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube. This move was done by the government because the app makers hadn’t registered them with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. While the government said that the ban on these social media apps is for regulatory reasons, and protesters think that it is a way to silence people's voices and will also restrict free speech. Despite phone and internet blackouts in the capital, youngsters turned to platforms like TikTok and Reddit to spread their protest worldwide. The protest march started from the Maitighar Mandala and later moved towards the Parliament. Police set up barricades, but the protesters pushed through, leading to the use of tear gas and water cannons. Some protesters even managed to enter the Parliament compound.

As protesters took to the streets to oppose the ban imposed on 26 social media apps, the police opened fire at the crowd, killing at least 14 protesters and injuring over 80 others. The Army has also been deployed outside the residence of the Prime Minister and the President following protests in the country against social media ban.

PM KP Sharma Oli defends govt’s decision

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli defended the government’s decision, saying that any attempt to weaken the nation would not be tolerated. Speaking at a Communist Party convention, Oli emphasised that the government would always oppose actions that harm the country’s sovereignty. He also argued that national security is more important than the loss of jobs for individuals. The government had given social media platforms a seven-day deadline, which ended on August 28, to register. However, none of the major platforms, including Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Alphabet (YouTube), X (formerly Twitter), Reddit and LinkedIn, have commented on the matter.