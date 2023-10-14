Gazans must not delay evacuation before expected offensive starts: Israel

The Israeli military said on Saturday (Oct 14) that Gaza City residents must not delay their evacuation before an expected ground offensive starts. Israeli military spokesperson Richard Hecht said that there is a safe passage window between 10 am and 4 pm (13.00 GMT) on the roads, down the Gaza coast and through the centre of the narrow Palestinian territory, which is about 40 kilometres long.

Hecht did not comment on how many days the passage window would remain open, but said, "We know this is going to take time but we recommend people not to delay."

Israel has designated two safe routes for over one million residents of northern Gaza to leave for the south of the blockaded territory. According to a report by the news agency AFP, thousands of Gazans packed buses, cars and donkey carts again to escape the northern zone.

Earlier this week, Israel cut off electricity, water and fuel supplies to Gaza.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that enough basic supplies to serve around 300,000 people in the Gaza Strip have been flown to an Egyptian airport near the Palestinian enclave.

In a statement, the WHO said that the supplies were ready to go in once humanitarian access could be established through the Rafah crossing from Egypt into the southern Gaza Strip.

"Every hour these supplies remain on the Egyptian side of the border, more girls and boys, women, and men, especially those vulnerable or disabled, will die while supplies that can save them are less than 20 kilometres (12 miles) away," the statement said.

The WHO's supplies include enough medicines to treat 1,200 wounded patients and 1,500 patients suffering from heart diseases, hypertension, diabetes, and respiratory problems, AFP reported.

There are also enough trauma pouches to treat 235 wounded people, which enable injured people to be stabilised and receive immediate, life-saving care anywhere it is needed.

(With inputs from agencies)

