Israel-Hamas war: Israel approves potential assault on Rafah as first aid ship reaches Gaza shore

Israel on Friday (Mar 15) approved a potential assault in the Gaza Strip's Rafah but kept ceasefire hopes alive with plans to send another delegation to Qatar for talks on a possible hostage deal with Hamas. A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Hamas' demands for the release of hostages remained unrealistic, but an Israeli delegation would still head to Qatar's capital Doha once the security cabinet had discussed its position.

The statement added that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were preparing operationally and for the evacuation of the population of Rafah. Israel's remarks come as the first ship towing a barge loaded with aid arrived on the Gaza shore. The ship is in a test run for a new aid route by sea from Cyprus into the devastated Palestinian territory.

The ship, arranged by the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity, was carrying nearly 200 tonnes of aid to be delivered via a jetty being prepared in Gaza. A second ship is expected to sail soon.

On Friday, Hamas presented a ceasefire proposal in Gaza to mediators and the United States (US). A report by the news agency Reuters said that the proposal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas said that the initial release of Israelis would include women, children, elderly, and ill hostages in exchange for the release of 700-1000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel said that the new Hamas position was based on "unrealistic" demands.

Israel's global allies have urged Netanyahu to hold off attacking Rafah, fearing mass civilian casualties. However, Israel has said that it is one of the last strongholds of Hamas whom it has pledged to eliminate, and that residents will be evacuated.

More than half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are sheltering in Rafah after five months of the conflict, Reuters reported.

On Friday, the United Nations (UN) warned that the consequences of an Israeli ground operation in Rafah would be "catastrophic."

"I think the consequences of a ground operation in Rafah in the current circumstances would be catastrophic for the people of Gaza, for the Palestinians. It would be catastrophic for the humanitarian situation. It would be catastrophic all around. We very much hope that all of this can be avoided," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"We understand there's negotiations are still going on and we continue to hope that we will find, that the parties will find, a way to a ceasefire and to ensure the greater humanitarian access, to ensure the release of all the hostages held by Hamas and others in Gaza. And frankly, to open up a way forward for the people of Palestine and the people of Israel," Dujarric added.