Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden gets flurry of memes for 79th birthday

US President Joe Biden seems to have been gaffe-prone for a long time. After Biden appeared to mistake Syria for Libya at a news conference after G7 summit in the UK some months ago, he has done it again.

NOW - Biden says he stands by the jury who found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty. Biden added, "I feel great... And so I'm now looking forward to celebrating my 58th birthday." pic.twitter.com/B8h5p2xvj7 — debz.c (@debzc1) November 19, 2021 ×

In an interaction with reporters after the oldest president in American history underwent his first routine physical in office, Biden said, he is healthy, vigorous and fit for duty.

He also mistakenly said that he is going to celebrate his ‘58th’ birthday while its ‘79th' on November 20. According to his doctor on Friday, he is showing some signs of aging. He had undergone a colonoscopy.

Biden just said he's "looking forward to celibrating his 58th birthday." pic.twitter.com/XMNZFemBGZ — Zavious Maximus (@ZaviousM) November 20, 2021 ×

The Twitter has erupted over this slip of the tongue, recent policies, etc. Several memes related to the birthday of the president are also being shared on social media.

Joe Biden turns 79 on Saturday.



Chairman @RepJimBanks wanted to put politics aside and wish him a happy birthday…. But sadly it's going to cost the President a lot more to celebrate this year. pic.twitter.com/sqLmpohdQm — RSC (@RepublicanStudy) November 17, 2021 ×

A user in a tweet said, “Joe Biden, aged 78, says he ‘feels great’ and is ‘looking forward to celebrating his 58th birthday".

In a tweet, a Biden fan, said, “Happy (early) Birthday, #MyPresident! @POTUS wishing you a long happy healthy life!”

Happy Birthday to my President!

Joe Biden,

Thank you for all your hard work. pic.twitter.com/OrGRkduCo8 — It’s Phyllis PastaZaFool (@phyllisj1003) November 20, 2021 ×

Gaffes have become a common affair in Biden’s administration as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had also made the mistake in past.

