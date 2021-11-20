Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden gets flurry of memes for 79th birthday

WION Web Team
Washington Published: Nov 20, 2021, 12:15 PM(IST)

US President Joe Biden speaks with the press as he returns to the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday. Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

In an interaction with reporters after the oldest president in American history underwent his first routine physical in office, Biden said, he is healthy, vigorous and fit for duty. He also mistakenly said that he is going to celebrate his ‘58th’ birthday while its ‘79th' on November 20. The Twitter has erupted over this slip of the tongue, recent policies, etc

US President Joe Biden seems to have been gaffe-prone for a long time. After Biden appeared to mistake Syria for Libya at a news conference after G7 summit in the UK some months ago, he has done it again.  

In an interaction with reporters after the oldest president in American history underwent his first routine physical in office, Biden said, he is healthy, vigorous and fit for duty.   

Also Read: Biden hits 79 as potential successors watch from wings

He also mistakenly said that he is going to celebrate his ‘58th’ birthday while its ‘79th' on November 20. According to his doctor on Friday, he is showing some signs of aging. He had undergone a colonoscopy.  

The Twitter has erupted over this slip of the tongue, recent policies, etc. Several memes related to the birthday of the president are also being shared on social media.   

A user in a tweet said, “Joe Biden, aged 78, says he ‘feels great’ and is ‘looking forward to celebrating his 58th birthday".  

Also Read: Vice President Kamala Harris becomes US president for a 'brief period'

In a tweet, a Biden fan, said, “Happy (early) Birthday, #MyPresident! @POTUS wishing you a long happy healthy life!”  

Gaffes have become a common affair in Biden’s administration as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had also made the mistake in past.     

(With inputs from agencies) 

