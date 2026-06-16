/Wion Decodes | G7 Summit: Protests in Geneva revive memories of 2003; here's what happened then

Violent clashes between protesters and police in Geneva ahead of the G7 Summit have revived memories of one of the most turbulent gatherings in the bloc's history, the 2003 G8 meeting held in the French resort town of Évian.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Geneva on Sunday to protest against the arrival of world leaders for the three-day G7 Summit taking place across Lake Geneva in France. While the march began peacefully, tensions escalated later in the day as some protesters clashed with police.

Authorities used tear gas and water cannons after demonstrators threw stones and firecrackers. Protesters also set fire to a Tesla vehicle and damaged property, including windows at a United Nations office and a bank. According to reports, many participants targeted institutions they viewed as symbols of capitalism and global power.

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The scenes unfolding in Geneva have drawn comparisons with the unrest that overshadowed the 2003 G8 gathering, widely regarded as one of the most contentious meetings in the bloc's history.

Évian les Bains, located on the French side of Lake Geneva near the Swiss border, was the destination for the 2003 summit as well. Nearby Swiss cities, particularly Geneva and Lausanne, became the centre of large demonstrations and confrontations because of the extensive security arrangements around the venue.

Why did the 2003 protests erupt?

The 2003 gathering took place only months after the US-led invasion of Iraq, sparking strong opposition from anti-war groups across Europe. Public anger was directed at Western leaders, especially then US President George W Bush, leading to large demonstrations during the summit.

Many activists also criticised the G8 nations for pursuing economic policies they believed increased global inequality. Protesters accused world leaders of failing to take meaningful action on climate change and debt relief for developing countries.

Violence, injuries and crakedown

More than 100,000 people reportedly joined peaceful demonstrations, while some groups turned to violence. Parts of Geneva witnessed rioting, vandalism, looting and attacks on commercial properties, causing extensive damage.

One of the most serious incidents occurred near Lausanne, where activists suspended themselves from a highway bridge in an attempt to disrupt the movement of delegates. During a police operation, British activist Martin Shaw fell around 20 metres onto a rocky riverbed and suffered permanent injuries.

Authorities responded with a massive security operation. Switzerland deployed thousands of troops to assist police, while France mobilised nearly 16,000 security personnel. Border crossings between the two countries were heavily restricted, disrupting transport and daily movement.

The handling of the protests later came under criticism from human rights organisations, which raised concerns about the use of force, extensive deployment of tear gas and conditions in temporary detention facilities.

More than two decades later, the clashes witnessed in Geneva ahead of the current G7 Summit have once again brought attention to the unrest that defined the 2003 gathering in Évian and left a lasting mark on the history of global summit protests.