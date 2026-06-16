/'Putin does not want it': Zelensky renews offer for face-to-face talks to 'end the war'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he was prepared to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the United States, arguing that such a proposal would make it more difficult for the Russian leader to refuse a face-to-face meeting aimed at ending the war.

Zelensky revealed that he discussed the possibility during a recent conversation with US President Donald Trump and said he was now waiting to see whether the idea would move forward.

The Ukrainian leader noted that Putin has repeatedly declined invitations for direct talks despite Kyiv's efforts to open negotiations to end more than four years of conflict.

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In a video message posted on X, Zelensky said, “Yesterday (Sunday), we discussed with President Trump that such a meeting could be organised in the US, in a format where Putin would find it much harder to refuse.”

"We will see what comes of it. If Russia refuses this chance as well, additional pressure will be needed," he added.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky said he had also invited Putin to meet during the G7 gathering in France, but claimed Moscow showed no interest in engaging.

According to Zelensky, Russia had "once again demonstrated that it is not ready to speak about this".

The Ukrainian president has continued to push for direct dialogue with Putin in recent months. On June 4, he publicly appealed to the Russian leader through an open letter, calling for a personal meeting to discuss ways to end the conflict.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between you and us. I am proposing a meeting," Zelensky said in an open letter. "I propose to set a clear date for such a meeting."

Putin, however, dismissed the idea of an immediate meeting with Zelensky and said experts should first handle negotiations.

"I see no point in meeting. It only makes sense for the Ukrainian side to stop the advance of our armed forces. That's it. And we need agreements," Putin said at Russia's main economic forum.

"Let the experts work, develop some solutions, and then we can meet," he added.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has continued since February 24, 2022, with no peace agreement in sight. Efforts led by Trump to encourage a settlement have so far failed to produce a breakthrough.