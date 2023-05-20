G7 communique calls for 'stable' China relations, warns against 'militarisation'

G7 leaders issued a warning to China over its "militarisation activities" in the Asia-Pacific region, however, they added that the bloc also wishes to have "constructive and stable relations" with Beijing.



In a final communique issued on Saturday as they meet for the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the countries laid out multiple concerns about China's military and economic activities.



The leaders further appealed to Beijing "to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine".



However, the leaders also appealed to keep to way for co-operation open and avoid any escalation in tensions between the second-largest economy of the world and the grouping of major Western powers as well as Japan.



"We stand prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China, recognising the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China," the group stated.



"Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China nor do we seek to thwart China's economic progress and development," the statement added, further stating that the G7 countries are not "decoupling or turning inwards".



However, the language of the communique made clear the wide-ranging concerns of the bloc about the willingness of Beijing to deploy trade measures in diplomatic disputes and the determination of G7 to untangle sensitive supply chains that have China's influence.



"Economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying," the communique stated, and pledged to "reduce excessive dependencies in our critical supply chains".



The leaders of the bloc issued a warning against the "militarisation" of China in the South China Sea and reiterated that "peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait are "indispensable" to global security.

WATCH | G7: Modi, Zelensky to meet in Hiroshima, have first in-person interaction since Russian invasion G7 calls for end of Russia's military aggression They further appealed to China to bring its influence to use and ask Russia "to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine".



In the communique, the leaders also ensured constant support to Ukraine in the wake of the ongoing war. “We are taking concrete steps to support Ukraine for as long as it takes in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression and strengthen disarmament and non-proliferation efforts, towards the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all,” the communique read.



“We once again condemn in the strongest possible terms the war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine, which constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the UN Charter,” it added. (With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.