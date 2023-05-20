Ukraine's Zelenskyy lands in Hiroshima on French aircraft, set to attend G7 summit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reached the Japanese city of Hiroshima on a French aircraft on Saturday to attend the G7 summit that is scheduled to run through Sunday. The Ukrainian president was escorted by a large convoy of vehicles as he arrived in Hiroshima.

The Group of Seven (G7) consists of the world's major advanced economies, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. G7 position on Russia G7 leaders on Friday pledged to impose more sanctions on Russia in a show of strength towards Ukraine. The leaders vowed "to stand together against Russia's illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine."

The G7 countries have taken a collective stance on Russia over the years. In 2014, Russia's annexation of Crimea and its involvement in the conflict in Eastern Ukraine led to its suspension from the then-G8, which became the G7. The G7 countries condemned Russia's actions as a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since then, the G7 has maintained a firm stance on Russia. The group has consistently expressed concerns over Russia's actions in areas such as Ukraine, its destabilizing activities in other countries, cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and human rights issues.

G7 nations in a joint statement said the countries are "imposing further sanctions and measures to increase the costs to Russia and those who are supporting its war effort" to "starve Russia's war machine."

"We are also building on the success of our efforts to ensure that Russia is no longer able to weaponize the availability of energy against us and against the world," the statement added.