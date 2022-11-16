Caught on camera: 'Tough' talks between Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau over leaked conversation

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly confronted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking the details of a conversation that happened between them in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday during the G20 summit.

Bloomberg reported that Xi spoke with Trudeau at the closing session of the summit at G20 with the help of a translator and discussed the conversation that was leaked to a paper.

The Chinese president said, "Everything we discuss has been leaked to the paper, that’s not appropriate."

In response, Trudeau interrupted the translator to say, "We believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to look to work constructively together but there will be things we will disagree on."

A video of the conversation, a rare behind-the-scenes incident, went viral on social media platforms. The same video has been published by several media outlets, but an official confirmation is still awaited.

Meanwhile, a Canadian government source said that during the summit in Bali, Trudeau raised "serious concerns" over suspected domestic interference by China when he spoke to Xi on Tuesday. It was his first talk with the Chinese president in more than three years.

Recently, a local broadcaster in Canada, Global News, reported that China was directly involved in an election as Beijing had funded a "clandestine network" of candidates in a recent ballot.

The report of election interference came days after authorities started probing the illegal Chinese police stations in the Toronto area.

However, China's embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to confirm the meeting or the points of discussion.

Roland Paris, Trudeau's former foreign policy adviser and professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa, said: "Canada's intelligence agencies, which are usually reticent in public, have been indicating their concern. It's a matter that's going to require the Canadian government to take additional steps to secure Canada's democracy."

