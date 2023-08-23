FTX founder Bankman-Fried living on 'bread and water', lawyer blames jail conditions

Founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly facing difficulties with his diet while being held in US federal jail ahead of his fraud trial. His lawyer reportedly claimed on Tuesday that Bankman-Fried, who requested a vegan diet, is currently "subsisting on bread and water" due to the jail's failure to provide the requested dietary options, reported Reuters news agency. This situation is hindering his ability to adequately prepare for his upcoming trial, according to his lawyer Mark Cohen.

The 31-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried has entered a plea of not guilty to seven criminal charges lodged against him in a recent indictment. The charges relate to his involvement in the collapse of FTX in November 2022, which has since led to bankruptcy proceedings.

In Manhattan federal court, where he pleaded guilty in Tuesday (August 22) hearing, Bankman-Fried lawyer also pointed out the jail's failure to provide the disgraced FTX founder with medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried was involved in fraudulent activities, including stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to cover losses in his hedge fund, Alameda Research. While, Bankman-Fried has acknowledged issues with risk management at FTX, he denies the accusations of stealing customer funds.

Legal proceedings

US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, overhearing the case, expressed her intention to address the issues raised with the US Justice Department's Bureau of Prisons, which manages the jail.

Acknowledged that the facility does offer vegetarian food, she said it's uncertain whether vegan food is available.

Additionally, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who will preside over Bankman-Fried's trial had previously ordered the jail to provide Bankman-Fried with necessary medications.

Despite these assurances, concerns remain about the overall conditions of the jail, which have been criticised by public defenders in the past as "inhumane."

Watch | Greece wildfires: Temperature in Greece touches 41 degree Celsius

Witness tampering allegations

Bankman-Fried's legal troubles extend beyond the current charges. He was also accused of tampering with witnesses in his case. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan revoked his bail after finding out that Bankman-Fried had attempted to influence witnesses on at least two occasions. The case surrounding the FTX founder has garnered significant media attention.