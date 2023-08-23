Child gun deaths reach all-time high in the United States, reveals new study

Child deaths due to guns have reached an unprecedented high, marking a distressing milestone in the United States.

As per a recent study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, in the year 2021 - the most recent year for which data was available - a staggering 4,752 children lost their lives due to gun-related injuries.

The study

As per Reuters, the study utilises data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mortality database. The results, published in the Paediatrics journal on Monday, reveal that the 4,752 deaths in the year 2021 represent a striking increase from the previous years.

In 2020, 4,368 child gun deaths were reported, which at the time was a significant rise from 3,390 such fatalities in 2019.

Tragically, since 2020, gun violence has emerged as the leading cause of death among children in America.

As per the study, Black children accounted for approximately 67 per cent of firearm homicides, while white children constituted about 78 per cent of gun-assisted suicides.

Not surprised by results

Annie Andrews, a paediatrician in South Carolina and a researcher in gun violence prevention, who was not involved in the study, told AFP that when she became a doctor, she "never imagined I would take care of so many children with bullet holes in them."

"But the fact of the matter is, in every children's hospital across this country, there are children in the paediatric intensive care units suffering from firearm injuries," added Andrews.

Iman Omer, a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville and an advocate against gun violence with Students Demand Action, described the study's findings as both devastating and unsurprising.

She remarked that "Every year, I know that 128 children and teens in Tennessee die by guns."

The study's release, as per Reuters, coincides with the commencement of a special session on public safety by Tennessee lawmakers. The vital session was triggered by the tragic school shooting in Nashville earlier this year, which claimed the lives of three children and three teachers.

(With inputs from agencies)

