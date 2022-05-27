America's gun culture kills hundreds every day. Is 2nd amendment worth the lives lost? Here's the data

On May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed and 16 others were injured in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting has once again brought attention to the very divisive subject of gun violence in the United States.

Guns are a highly politicised issue, with proponents of gun control pitted against others who zealously defend their constitutionally protected right to bear arms.

The number of firearms per 100 people in the United States has increased to 120.5 from 88 in 2011. This is much higher than any other country.

Here are some statistics for you: