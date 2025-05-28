From skipping classes to traffic offences: Breaking these new rules may lead to deportation of international students from Trump's America

The US State Department has announced that the country is thoroughly assessing the necessity of allowing international students and tourists to enter the country. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the step was taken to ensure that those entering the United States do not have any criminal background. Alongside tightening the visa proceedings, the Trump administration has also imposed new rules for international students who are already in the country. The Trump administration has stated that failure to follow the rules will result in deportation.



Earlier in April, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that it would consider "antisemitic activity on social media and the physical harassment of Jewish individuals as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests".

Many students including Indians have already received visa termination notices from the Trump administration due to minor offences like violation of traffic rules. Moreover, the Trump administration revoked Harvard University's eligibility to admit international students claiming that this action holds them “accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."

US tightens rules for student visas

Skipping classes

Dropping out of your course while on a student visa

Overstaying your visa period

Engaging in unauthorised employment

Posting content that may be viewed as a "national security threat" on social media platforms

Minor traffic offences or alcohol-related incidents

Trump administration pauses student visa

According to a memo sent to diplomatic posts on Tuesday (May 27), Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered to halt the appointments for students and foreign exchange visas “until further guidance is issued”.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor … visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued [separate telegram], which we anticipate in the coming days,” read the cable, which was first reported by Politico.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters on Tuesday, “We take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country, and we’re going to continue to do that.”