From pandemic to terrorism: Here are major highlights of PM Narendra Modi's UNGA speech

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday (September 25) with a powerful speech. During his address, PM Modi highlighted India's progress and innovation in science, technology, healthcare, etc, at the global stage.

During his 22-minute long speech, PM Modi encompassed a range of topics of global concern, including terrorism, pandemic, climate change and put India's viewpoint forward.

"When India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms. The science and technology-based innovations taking place in India can make a big contribution to the world. The scalability of our tech solutions and their cost-effectiveness are both unparalleled," Modi said within minutes of his address.

Here are major highlights from Modi's speech at UNGA:

COVID-19:

PM Modi began his speech by giving tribute to those who lost their lives due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). He said, "I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic and I express my condolences to their families."

PM Modi mentioned that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine for Covid which can be administered to everyone above the age of 12.

He also asked the Covid vaccine makers to come and invest in India and also stated that India understands the responsibility of exporting vaccines. Modi also said that Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine for Covid-19.

Terrorism:

PM Modi said that the dangers of "regressive" thinking and extremism are increasing in the world. "In these circumstances, the whole world has to make science-based, rational and progressive thinking, the base of their development programmes," PM said.

He mentioned the current delicate situation of Afghanistan, saying that the world has to ensure that Afghanistan isn't used to "spread terrorism or launch terror attacks".

Democracy:

PM Modi hailed the strength of India's diverse and vibrant democracy during his address. He said, "I represent a country which is known as the 'Mother of Democracy'. India is a great example of a vibrant democracy. Our democracy is recognised for its diversity. Democracy has been India's great tradition for thousands of years."

Science and Tech:

PM Modi hailed India's scalable and "cost-effective" tech solutions. He said, "The science and technology-based innovations taking place in India can make a big contribution to the world. The scalability of our tech solutions and their cost-effectiveness are both unparalleled."

"Over 3.5 billion transactions are taking place every month in India through the unified payment interface (UPI)," PM added.

Climate:

PM Modi said that India is ensuring a balance between economy and ecology, and the world can take pride in India's efforts to combat climate change.

India has embarked on a journey to provide clean and potable water.

Clean water:

PM Modi reiterated that India has embarked on a journey to provide clean and potable water. "In India, we are carrying out a very big campaign to ensure that piped, clean water reaches over 170 million homes," he said during his speech.

Healthcare:

"By giving over 500 million people the facility of free treatment in hospitals, India has given them access to quality health services. By building 30 million proper homes, India has made homeless families homeowners."

Protection of oceans:

PM Modi said that the world must protect the oceans from the race for "expansion and exclusion" as he urged the international community to speak in one voice to strengthen the rules-based world order.

Banking:

"During the last seven years, India has brought over 430 million people who were previously unbanked into the banking system. Today, over 360 million people, who earlier could not even imagine this was possible, have insurance coverage as security."

Indians in the world:

Modi said that every sixth person in the world is Indian and when Indians make progress, it also gives an impetus to the development of the world. When India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms."