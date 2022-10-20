From lettuce to Airbnb, Twitter erupts with memes amid chaos at 10 Downing Street

The United Kingdom is amid yet another political crisis as Liz Truss has announced her resignation as the prime minister after chaotic six weeks of her term at 10 Downing Street. This makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK’s history.

Truss’ time at the office has been described as chaotic with her approval ratings dwindling to 10% following her government’s tax cuts which sent shockwaves across the country’s economy. Since the announcement of her resignation earlier today (October 20), Twitter has been flooded with memes. From lettuce jokes to calling 10 Downing Street an Airbnb here are some jokes with which Twitter exploded.

Why is Liz Truss being compared to lettuce?

The lettuce gag was inspired by the prominent news journal The Economist whose piece on October 11 noted that Truss’ grip on power amounted to seven days, or “roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.” This was followed by the UK tabloid The Daily Star which reportedly purchased a head of lettuce and started a live stream.

Day seven: Which wet lettuce will last longer? https://t.co/iV0JSiaPey — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022 ×

BREAKING NEWS:



🚨 THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON 🚨



ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE.



🥗🥗🥗 https://t.co/o1zi8UEXXd — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022 ×

This was followed by many users congratulating the lettuce with one user saying, “*lettuce all give a round of applause”, with others saying that it is now eligible to contest as the UK’s next PM which led to a now popular hashtag on the microblogging app, “#Lettuce4PM”.

ALSO READ: UK set for another leadership contest as Liz Truss quits as Prime Minister

Even Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and posted:

This was subsequent to his previous tweet, on October 15 amid worsening the worsening situation in the UK with the caption “Great (Brutal) Britain”.

10 Downing Street: ‘Perfect for short stays’

Another Twitter user posted an image of the official residence of Britain's PM with an Airbnb logo and the tagline that reads “Perfect for short stays”.



This is what’s going down with the Indian aunties on the WhatsApp. They are sending me these… I would call that cut through pic.twitter.com/9zsJAmj8rp — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) October 19, 2022 ×

One person tweeted, “Liz Truss has literally used 10 Downing Street like an Airbnb #torychaos” and another user said, “Downing Street now with more check-ins than Airbnb. Govt of chaos, disas-Truss PM. They have to go! #LetThePeopleDecide #GeneralElectionNow”.

ALSO READ: Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt being considered for Truss’ replacement as UK PM: Report

Shortest serving Prime Minister in UK’s history

A British newspaper put a lettuce on a live head to see if it would outlast Liz Truss.



It did: pic.twitter.com/g8S1dzOVSq — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 20, 2022 ×