Donald Trump’s inaugural weekend will feature famous athletes, internet stars, and popular musicians, with events including performances and appearances by well-known personalities.

Advertisment

Donald Trump is poised to become the 47th President of the United States, taking the oath of office in Washington today. However, due to the freezing temperatures, the ceremony will be held indoors, breaking the tradition of the previous swearing-in at the Capitol steps eight years ago.

Also read | Trump meme coin crashes as Melania's coin hits Crypto

Singer Parker McCollum to perform at Commander-in-Chief Ball

Advertisment

Country singer Parker McCollum will perform at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday, one of three events where the newly sworn-in president will speak.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Brazilian jiu-jitsu medalist will be co-hosting a black-tie reception on Monday night before the inaugural balls. UFC stars are expected to attend the event.

Alex Bruesewitz, the CEO of X Strategies LLC in Palm Beach and a media advisor to Trump's inner circle, played a key role in VIP outreach for the inauguration.

Advertisment

Also read | From pandemic to inflation: Defining challenges of Biden's Presidency

Top celebrities to attend and perform at the swearing-in

Iconic athletes: Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield

Current athletes: NHL’s Evander Kane, free agent MLB pitcher Noah "Thor" Syndergaard

Retired athletes: Brian Urlacher, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown

Internet stars: Jake and Logan Paul, the Nelk boys

Rappers: Rod Wave, Kodak Black

Comedian: Rob Schneider

Singer: Carrie Underwood (performing "America the Beautiful" at the swearing-in)

Who performed at Trump's 2017 inauguration?

Jackie Evancho, who was second on "America's Got Talent" in 2010, sang the national anthem to close out the ceremony for Trump's first inauguration. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir sang "America the Beautiful."

Trump's team struggled to book performers for the 2017 events after a divisive election and backlash from fans.

(With inputs from agencies)