Historians will have a wealth of material to analyse and discuss when reflecting on US President Joe Biden's 1,461 days in office, marked by significant challenges such as foreign conflicts, rising inflation, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's presidency has been a tumultuous period in American history, with the pandemic alone claiming as many lives in one year as the entire US casualty count in World War II.

The economic landscape has also been impacted, with millions of jobs lost and hundreds of thousands of businesses closed.

The United States is currently experiencing an era of unpopular politicians, with the past three presidential terms averaging negative approval ratings, according to Gallup polls.

Inflation

Just as it was for many incumbent governments facing judgment at the ballot box last year, the economic context was tough on Biden. During his presidency, inflation averaged 5 per cent a year, the highest since Jimmy Carter’s term in the late 1970s. Under Trump, by contrast, the average rate was half that.

While the annual rate of consumer price inflation peaked at 9.1 per cent in June 2022 and decreased to 2.7 per cent by November 2024, the real story lies in the surge of grocery prices under the Biden administration. For the first time in years, groceries became significantly more expensive than they were under previous administrations.

Wages

Real wages for the average American full-time worker grew about 6 per cent under Trump, as the economy recovered from the financial crisis. In contrast, under Biden, real wages have failed to grow at all, although the final verdict will be out in a few months.

Interestingly, wage growth isn't always a reliable indicator of electoral success. For instance, Barack Obama was re-elected despite a 4.1 per cent drop in wages during his first term. On the other hand, Al Gore lost the 2000 election despite a 6.4 per cent wage growth during Clinton's second term.

Biden's presidency viewed negatively by most Americans

When Americans look back now on Biden's presidency, 37 per cent approve of the job he has done over the last four years. That is just below any approval mark he received while in office.

Biden's retrospective approval rating today is lower than Trump's was when he was leaving office in 2021. It is far lower than other recent Democratic presidents, each of whom left after two terms.

