From crab dumplings to beef, this is what Putin's sumptuous dinner for Kim looked like

A Kremlin reporter disclosed the dinner menu set for Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un soon after their meeting. The menu boasts a delectable spread, thoughtfully curated to provide a memorable dining experience.

The meal commences with an appetising salad featuring duck, fig, and nectarine, combining sweet and savoury flavours. Following this, the leaders will be treated to Russian "pelmeni" dumplings crafted from the finest Kamchatka crab, showcasing the richness of the region's seafood, reported Reuters.

A delightful White Amur fish soup and a refreshing sorbet made from sea buckthorn will follow, presenting a harmonious blend of textures and tastes.

What's in the main course?

For the main course, Putin and Kim have the privilege of selecting between two equally enticing options.

They can savour the delicate sturgeon served alongside mushrooms and potatoes, highlighting the flavours of the sea and earth. Alternatively, they may opt for an entrecote of marbled beef, expertly grilled and accompanied by a medley of vegetables, promising a succulent and savoury experience.

A good meal ends with a dessert

Dessert promises to be a delightful finale, featuring red bilberries from the taiga paired with pine nuts and condensed milk, offering a symphony of sweet and nutty notes.

To complement this lavish supper, a selection of white and red wines hailing from the Divnomorskoe manor in southern Russia is on offer.

Kim-Putin meeting

After their much awaited meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East post touring space rocket assembly and launch facilities at the spaceport, Kim Jong Un put out a statement on Wednesday (September 13), that his country would prioritise its bilateral relations with Russia above all else. As per Russian news agency TASS, the meeting ended after nearly two hours.

Kim said, "Our foreign policy will now place the North Korea-Russia relationship as its utmost priority." This declaration was made as Kim visited a Russian space centre alongside Putin, as reported in footage broadcast on Russian TV.

(With inputs from agencies)