Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will arrive in India shortly. As all eyes are set on her meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it must be remembered that India and Japan have a long history of cooperation. The deep relation between the two nations was formally elevated to a "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" in 2014 based on various sectors including defence, technology and energy. Landmark projects such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, metro rail networks, the India-Japan Digital Partnership, and the LUPEX lunar mission reflect the growing depth of collaboration.