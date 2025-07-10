/From 5-star hotels to luxury cities - Asim Munir to have lavish Sri Lanka trip while Pakistan stays on IMF life support

Pakistan's Field Marshal and Army Chief, Asim Munir, is all set to have a luxury tour to Sri Lanka while his country is on the edge of economic collapse. Munir’s upcoming “diplomatic" visit to Sri Lanka from July 20–23 is less a state mission and more a taxpayer-funded royal holiday.

In his lavish trip, Munir will fly on a special aircraft, enjoy ceremonial bike escorts, embark on luxury city tours, and take not one but multiple helicopter rides. He is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka’s famed Sigiriya Rock Fortress and Adam’s Peak.

The Pak general is reported to stay at one of Colombo’s most opulent five-star hotels.

This came just weeks after Munir was seen shopping in a high-end American mall just before a key meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Pakistan grants 500% salary hike for top lawmakers, month after IMF’s $1bn bailout

This is not the first time that the general public in Pakistan struggles for a livelihood while top officials enjoy the government funds. In early June this year, Pakistan officially gave a massive hike to top lawmakers, just a month after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a bailout of $1 billion. As per the latest report, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has raised the monthly salary of the National Assembly speaker and the Senate chairman to ₹1.3 million (approx. $12k).

Previously, the speaker was getting ₹205,000 per month.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs issued the notification on May 29, but details surfaced on Friday, Samaa TV reported.

The ground reality of Pakistan's economy

Pakistan is now world's fourth-largest borrower from the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

The country is stuck under $10.4 billion loan, clearly showing Pakistan is everything but an economically stable country.

As per the data till March 2023, Inflation in Pakistan touched 35.37 per cent. This was the highest in nearly 50 years in the country's history.