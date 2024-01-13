Fresh airstrikes target Yemen’s Houthis amid escalating Red Sea tensions

A new airstrike hit the Yemeni Red Sea port city of Hodeida on Saturday (Jan 13), following two nights of attacks on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. This comes amid heightened tensions in the region following recent strikes by US and British forces on Houthi military sites.

Targeted strike on Houthi rocket launch site

A military source allied with the rebels, as reported by AFP, said that the strike targeted the site from which a Houthi rocket was launched on the outskirts of Hodeida.

The origin of the strike, whether from the sea or the air, remained unclear.

The ongoing conflict in the region has escalated with increased violence involving Iran-aligned groups in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria. The recent events, triggered by the war between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, have drawn in various actors, adding to the complexity of the situation.

The Houthi rebels, expressing solidarity with Gaza, have intensified their missile and drone attacks on what they claim to be Israeli-linked shipping routes in the Red Sea.

Also watch | Yemen's Houthis fired anti-ship missile after strikes: US Strategic importance of Red Sea route

The Red Sea international trade route, particularly the Bab al-Mandeb Strait between southwest Yemen and Djibouti, is of significant global importance, facilitating around 12 per cent of global trade. However, recent Houthi attacks on shipping in the region have disrupted trade flows, contributing to concerns about rising global inflation amid existing supply chain strains.

Despite the strikes by US and British forces, which aimed to "de-escalate tensions," the Houthi rebels have vowed to continue their attacks.

As the situation unfolds, UN chief Antonio Guterres's special envoy for Yemen has called on all involved parties to avoid actions jeopardising maritime trade and fueling regional tensions.

The strikes and heightened tensions in the region have broader implications for global economic and security dynamics. Oil prices experienced fluctuations, rising initially due to fears of escalation before stabilising.

Shipping companies, including Denmark's Torm, have halted transit through the Red Sea, reflecting concerns about the security risks in the strategic waterway. Regional leaders, including Saudi Arabia, have called for self-restraint and avoiding further escalation.

In response to the airstrikes, hundreds of thousands of people, some armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles, gathered in Yemen's capital Sanaa to protest. Anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments were voiced during the demonstration, reflecting the complex political landscape in the region.