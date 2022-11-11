French president Macron asks ‘Will the bird protect our children?’; Twitter's new owner Musk replies

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter Inc., was questioned by French President Emmanuel Macron as he encouraged nations and businesses to join the Children Online Protection Laboratory, a programme to protect children from dangerous internet content. In a series of tweets, Macron highlighted on the need to remove harmful online content more quickly in order to safeguard children.

Announcing the launch of the laboratory, Macron tweeted, “To protect our children on the Internet, we need to better verify user age, better detect and stop sexual predators, and better identify and address bullying. We need to be more efficient in taking down content,” Macron said.

“France, Estonia, New Zealand, Amazon, Dailymotion, Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, Snap, TikTok and Qwant have signed up. All those who are willing should join us!” he added.

In a separate tweet, the French president waved at Elon Musk and asked, “Will the bird protect our children?”, in an apparent query about Twitter’s willingness to join the initiative.

To this, Musk said, “Absolument”

The Children Online Protection Laboratory will explore, advocate for, create, and evaluate strategies targeted at enhancing children's safety in the digital world.

(With inputs from agencies)

