/French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India next week. Check details here

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit India next week for a three-day official trip, amid deepening ties between the two nations. At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Macron will arrive in India on 17 February and stay until 19 February 2026.

The visit comes as the countries mark progress under their long-standing strategic partnership, which was elevated with the adoption of the Horizon 2047 Roadmap during celebrations of its 25th anniversary in 2023. The roadmap charts a course for bilateral relations through to 2047, coinciding with the centenary of India's independence and diplomatic ties with France.

A statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs said: "Both leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap." The two leaders will also address "regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific."

In a highlight of the trip, Mr Macron and Mr Modi will travel to Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation, a year-long celebration of collaborative efforts in technology and research throughout 2026. On 19 February, the French president will participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, building on previous engagements in artificial intelligence between the two countries.

The visit follows Prime Minister Modi's trip to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India-France Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen it further.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited France and held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, describing ties as "driven by the comfort and depth of our Strategic Partnership."

Mr Macron has also invited Mr Modi and the German Chancellor to attend the Africa-France summit, scheduled for 11-12 May 2026, in Nairobi, Kenya. The India-France relationship has grown into one of New Delhi's most important strategic partnerships, particularly in defence, where France has been a key supplier. This includes the delivery of 36 Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force and ongoing cooperation on Scorpene submarines under the P-75 project.