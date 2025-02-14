France's new language proficiency tests for foreign residents and citizenship applicants have sparked controversy, with critics arguing that they are so challenging that even native French citizens might struggle to pass.

A report on the upcoming immigration law warns that the tougher requirements could result in around 60,000 people being denied permission to stay in France.

The tests, which cost around €100 (£83.20), are part of a bill passed a year ago, that includes tighter border controls and tougher measures to expel foreign migrants. Ministers argue its primary aim is to promote greater integration of foreigners.

What will the new law change?

Previously, foreigners seeking a residence permit in France only had to sign an "integration contract" and pledge to learn French.

However, under the new law, applicants will be required to demonstrate a minimum level of French proficiency equivalent to that of an 11-15-year-old student. Those seeking longer-term residence permits or citizenship will need to show even greater language proficiency.

An investigation by FranceInfo suggested the levels required would challenge even native speakers. It sent 10 French volunteers, including a literature student with five years of post-baccalauréat higher education, to sit the tests those seeking French nationality will face.

Five failed the written test but passed the oral, while two failed to reach a level necessary to obtain their nationality.

What did the officials say?

Bruno Retailleau, the conservative interior minister, said last month: “If a foreign person has been legally resident in France for several years and is not able to speak French it’s because they haven’t made the effort.”

To qualify for French nationality, applicants must "provide evidence of a level of language enabling them to at least understand the essential context of concrete or abstract subjects in a complex test, to communicate spontaneously and to express themselves clearly and in detail on a wide variety of subjects".

Didier Leschi, director general of the French Office for Immigration and Integration, stated that France is essentially levelling the playing field by adopting language requirements similar to those of neighbouring countries, including Germany.

He said: “The whole system is designed to give people a sense of responsibility and help them integrate. You have to have faith in people. They have three years to reach the minimum level and renew their residency permit.”

(With inputs from agencies)