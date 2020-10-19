'Freedom of navigation in South China Sea': Japan to transfer defence gear to Vietnam amid South China Sea tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, reached a defence agreement "in principle" amid tensions with China over the South China Sea region.

Also Read: Japanese PM Suga arrives in Vietnam on first foreign visit amid tensions with China

Japan is set to export military gear and technology to Vietnam, it was announced as Japanese Prime Minister Suga arrived in Vietnam on a two-day visit which was his first visit to a foreign country.

"The development of Japan-Vietnam relations for the future. It is a big step in the field of security for both countries that we reached an agreement in principle on the transfers of defence equipment and technology," PM Suga said.

"We agreed on restarting "business track" travel as well as passenger flights between the two countries. We advance the diversification of supply chains," the Japanese prime minister added.

Vietnam PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meanwhile asserted that the two countries reaffirmed the importance of "maintaining safety, stability and freedom of navigation, both over the water and air in the South China Sea."

"We agreed to promote dispute solving through peaceful solutions, restrain from use of force or threaten to use force, abiding to international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," Vietnam PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in reference to China which is locked in a dispute with several east Asian countries in the South China Sea including Vietnam.

PM Suga stressed the importance of cooperation amid the impact coronavirus pandemic which has severely hit both economies as both countries.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is due to fly out to Indonia next where he is set to meet President Joko . PM Suga had taken over as Japan's prime minister last month after former prime minister Shinzo Abe resigned due to illness.