Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem reveals details about 54-day Hamas captivity, says 'went through holocaust'

Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem reveals details about 54-Day Hamas captivity, says 'went through the holocaust

Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem, who was held captive by Hamas fighters in war-torn Gaza for 54 days, recently revealed shocking details about her ordeal with a local media outlet.

Sharing her harrowing experience with Israel Channel 13, she said that she "went through a Holocaust".

"It is important for me to reflect the real situation with regard to people living in Gaza, who they really are and what I went through over there," the 21-year-old Israeli-French tattoo artist said. "I went through a Holocaust, everyone there is a terrorist," she added.

Schem was released on Nov 30 during the ceasefire.

She then told the Israeli broadcaster how she was kidnapped from the music festival near Reim on Oct 7 during the Hamas attack and held captive at a family house in Gaza which was under the Palestinian militant group's control.

"It's families under Hamas (control). You know, in retrospect, I suddenly realised that I was with a family. Suddenly I start asking myself questions, why am I at a family's house? Why are there children here? Why is there a woman here?" she said.

Schem further describing her ordeal said she was constantly scared of being raped or killed.

"(I was) closed in a dark room, not allowed to talk, not allowed to be seen, to be heard, hidden. There is a terrorist looking at you 24/7, looking, raping you with his eyes." She said. "There is a fear of being raped, there is a fear of dying.. I was frightened."

"I didn't sleep for the entire 54 days, maybe an hour, at night. How can you sleep when a terrorist is looking at you?" she added.

Schem was operated on by vet

She made international headlines after a chilling video released by Hamas showed her receiving treatment from a veterinarian on her right arm.

“At the moment, I am in Gaza,” Schem could be heard saying in Hebrew in the 60-second clip.

She said she was injured and taken across the border, where she underwent a three-hour surgery to treat her undisclosed injuries.

“They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.”

