'Fraud alert': Nearly 11,000 Australians lost over $7 million to a 'Hi mum' message on WhatsApp

Another scam case makes headlines. This time a scam message has made Australians lose over seven million dollars this year.

The scam happened mostly over Whatsapp where fraudsters pretended to be their family members and messaged asking for money.

To get the victim's attention, the fraudsters texted "Hi mum" in the messages, Money control reported.

After the victim was convinced that the person texting is actually their son or daughter or close family member, the fraudster began asking for money assuming that their phone is lost and using a new phone number to ask for help.

The majority of victims were women older than 55 years old. As per reports till now over $7.2 million has been scammed by nearly 11,000 people as of now.

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) claimed that the number of frauds raised rapidly in the last three months.

It said, "We’re urging Australians to be wary of phone messages from a family member or friend claiming they need help, following a significant rise in ‘Hi Mum’ scams. More than 1,150 people fell victim to the scam, with total reported losses of $2.6 million."

ACCC's deputy chairman gave instructions. He said, "If you’re contacted by someone claiming to be your son, daughter, relative, or friend, start by calling them on the number already stored in your phone to confirm if it’s no longer in use. If they pick up – you know it’s a scam."

(With inputs from agencies)