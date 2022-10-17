India: 4G to 5G SIM upgrade scam, here's everything you need to know

With the rollout of 5G in some areas of the nation, scammers have discovered a new technique for duping consumers. Scammers are acting as customer service representatives from Vodafone, Airtel, or Jio, according to a new investigation by Check Point Software, and they are helping unwary clients upgrade their 4G SIMs to 5G.

The latest phishing technique involves sending clients phishing URLs that ask them to submit sensitive or personal data, like bank passwords or OTPs, and deducting money from their accounts as a result. Mumbai Police previously warned its followers of a scam in which con artists demanded money while pretending to be able to help them upgrade to a 5G SIM.

Risk Alert!

Upgradation in tech brings about a new wave of scammers waiting to pounce. The most recent one is fraudsters offering to guide you to convert to 5G.

Do not share your personal/banking information or click on any unknown links.#Scam2022 #5GScam #CyberSafe pic.twitter.com/9S0XphLM9Q — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 12, 2022 ×

Pune, Hyderabad, and Gurugram police Twitter accounts have posted similar tweets. Authorities have warned people not to give their personal information, banking information, or any OTPs to telemarketers because doing so could lead their bank accounts to be emptied.

Check Point Software advises customers to create strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication for an additional layer of security, watch out for phishing indications, and keep their software updated with the most recent security updates because such frauds are getting more and more common.

(With inputs from agencies)

