Frank Sinatra's gold-seated toilet yields thousands at auction

The gold-seated toilet of American singer Frank Sinatra's executive suite at the former Golden Nugget Casino in New Jersey has been sold for $4,250.

Furnishings from this suite were auctioned by the SS Auction, Incorporation on Monday.

The gigantic suite of over 6,000 square feet was furnished by decor from all over the world by casino mogul Steve Wynn.

The hotel was opened by Wynn in December 1980.

Sinatra stayed in this hotel's suite for several years when he sang in this hotel.

''Even when he didn't lodge there, nobody else was allowed to stay there,'' according to David Berenblit, marketing manager at the auction house.

While his gold-seated toilet was sold was $4,250, his ''basic'' marble toilet seat was sold for $1,800.

The toilets had some ''gravitas attached'' because they were Frank Sinatra's and thus, they ''outperformed'', said Berenblit.

The toilets give a glimpse of the lavish lifestyle of the singer who was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

The fancy toilets were the only items highly sought for.

The item that was sold for the highest price was a signed Enid Yandell fountain that bagged $33,000.

The baby grand piano and the Ferdinand Berthoud clock owned by him fetched $7,000 and $13,000 respectively.

(Image courtesy: SS Auction, Incorporation)

All 197 items that had been shortlisted for the auction got sold at it.

Even after 22 years of his death, Sinatra is still loved by his fans.