France wants Iran back on 'negotiating table' over nuclear deal BUT Iranian president says not until Israel stops attack

French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, on a phone call, to "quickly" resume negotiations over his country's nuclear programme, in talks Saturday as a conflict between Tehran and Israel escalated. In a post on X, Macron said that he "invited President Pezeshkian to return swiftly to the negotiating table to reach an agreement -- the only viable path to de-escalation". Iran insists its uranium-enrichment activities are peaceful but western allies fear they are aimed at developing atomic weapons.



Stating that “Iran’s nuclear program is a serious concern," Macron said that France would stand ready to contribute and to mobilize all our efforts to achieve that goal. “In light of the serious risk of destabilization across the region, I called for our diplomatic facilities and nationals in Iran and the wider region not to be targeted under any circumstances. I also urged the utmost restraint to avoid escalation," he added on X.

In response, Pezeshkian said Iran favoured diplomacy, but will not "accept irrational demands under pressure or... sit at the negotiating table while the Zionist regime continues its attacks", according to a readout shared by the Iranian presidency.

Iran-Israel recent conflict

Tensions rose in West Asia after Israel launched pre-emptive attack on Iran hitting its nuclear and military facilities. Iran, in retaliation, launched ballistic missile on Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other areas. Israeli strike on Iran killed 78 people including the country's top military leaders including Revolutionary Guards chief Major General Hossein Salami, Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Supreme leader's adviser Ali Shamkhani and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ air force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Israeli strikes also destroyed Iran’s above-ground pilot enrichment facility at the Natanz nuclear site and killed its nuclear scientists. Meanwhile, Iran's missiles have claimed three Israeli lives.

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that lives will be “bitter for Israelis.” In a televised address, he warned that Israel would be left ‘helpless’ as the “crime” by the “Zionist regime” would not go unscathed. Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iranian people must stand up against “the evil and oppressive regime.” Declaring that “more is on the way”, Netanyahu added that Israelis are with the people of Iran.

Meanwhile, hectic parleys went on in the diplomatic circle with US President Donald Trump, and Israeli PM Netanyahu speaking to world leaders. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also spoke to several leaders around the world about the escalating situation. The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting on the situation and urged both sides to de-escalate. Iran accused Israel for declaring war, while Israel claimed it was a strike to “dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme.”

America issued warning to Tehran stating that it would face ”dire consequences" if its troops in West Asia is attacked. Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, revealed that enrichment facility at Natanz suffered damages and warned against attacking nuclear facilities as “it could harm both people and the environment.”

