Two trams collided in a tunnel in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Saturday, injuring at least twenty people, the authorities said.

Advertisment

Strasbourg was the first major French city to re-introduce its tram service, in 1994. Since then, there have been no major accidents.

"Twenty people" have been injured, said a spokesman for the prefecture, citing a preliminary estimate. He added that the cause of the accident had not yet been established.

Also read: Los Angeles wildfire updates: 11 dead, over 144,000 evacuated; Mayor Karen Bass faces resignation calls

Advertisment

The trams collided near Strasbourg's rail station.

A large security perimeter has been set up in front of the station, where numerous ambulances have taken up position, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

A video posted by a witness on social media shows a chaotic scene with the two trams significantly damaged in the tunnel near the station.

Advertisment

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.