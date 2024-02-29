France Senate votes 267-50 to add abortion 'freedom' in constitution

In a landmark move underscoring the crucial rights of women, France's Senate rallied behind a governmental initiative to include the freedom to undergo an abortion in the constitution. Despite opposition from certain conservative factions, the upper chamber resoundingly endorsed the constitutional amendment with a vote tally of 267 in favour to 50 against.

However, this move is now slated for a vote at a special congress.

President Emmanuel Macron has been supportive of women's reproductive rights, including access to abortion. His political party, La Republique En Marche (LREM), has generally advocated for progressive social policies, including women's rights issues.

In its constitution, abortion has been legal in the European country since 1974.

Earlier in January, the National Assembly, representing a coalition of Macron's centrist allies and left-wing opposition, overwhelmingly supported the designation of abortion as a "guaranteed freedom."

In response to the Senate's decisive action, Macron lauded it as a significant stride forward, expressing his satisfaction via a statement on X social media platform.

"I am committed to making women's freedom to have an abortion irreversible by enshrining it in the Constitution. After the National Assembly, the Senate is taking a decisive step which I welcome. For the final vote, I will convene Parliament in Congress on March 4," Macron wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti hailed the impending constitutional amendment as a historic milestone.

He added that the move will herald France's imminent status as "the first country in the world to protect in its constitution the freedom of women" to determine matters concerning their bodies.

Prior to the conclusive vote, a Senate committee rebuffed attempts from right-wing senators to amend the proposed revision.

A November 2022 survey conducted by the French polling firm IFOP revealed that an overwhelming 86 percent of French citizens endorsed the constitutionalisation of abortion rights.