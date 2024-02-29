Biden jokes 'doctors think I look too young' after medical exam declares him 'fit for duty'

United States President Joe Biden said that his annual medical examination ended well on Wednesday (Feb 28) as he joked about how doctors felt that he looked too young.

This came at a time when there has been increasing scrutiny over his old age as he plans to fight the November elections.

The White House informed that a summary of the test results will be released by the Walter Reed military medical facility outside Washington later.

"They think I look too young," Biden said to the reporters when speaking about the medical exam.

"No, there is nothing different from last year," when the exam results declared him fit for duty, added Biden, while speaking at the White House.

Biden took a helicopter ride to reach the medical centre where he spent just over two and a half hours. He exited the medical centre donning sunglasses and saluted the naval before leaving in his motorcade.

The White House claimed that Biden's longtime doctor Kevin O'Connor was "happy with how everything went", and added that the assessment included a team of 20 physicians.

No cognitive test for Biden

Defending Biden not going through a cognitive test, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that it was the assessment of his doctors that the president is not required to go through this one.

"The president passes again a cognitive test every day," said Jean-Pierre while speaking to the reporters and referring to the domestic and international political issues he deals with. "This is a very rigorous job," he said.

The routine medical examination of Biden took place at a time when concerns had been mounting over the leader's age.

The issue came under the spotlight after Biden was portrayed as elderly and forgetful in a special counsel report which gave a major boost to his Republican rivals.

In the investigation, he was cleared of illegally retaining classified documents in his garage and home but added that he would come across to a jury as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

In a fierce counterattack to the investigation in a press conference at the White House, Biden said that his memory was "fine" and slammed the special counsel for saying that he does not remember when his son Beau died of cancer.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview with late-night TV comic Seth Meyers on Monday (Feb 26), Biden claimed that he was a better bet than "the other guy," who is just four years younger than him.