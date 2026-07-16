/France’s National Assembly approves controversial assisted-dying bill – All about the legislation

France’s National Assembly on Wednesday (Jul 16) gave final approval for a landmark assisted dying bill. The move comes after years-long debate in the country over allowing adults with incurable illnesses to receive lethal medication. The legislation was passed by 291 votes to 241, but it will not come into force immediately as it must first undergo a constitutional review.

The bill would allow certain adults suffering from incurable and life-threatening illnesses to access lethal medication under strict legal and medical safeguards. Most eligible patients would be required to self-administer the medication, while medical assistance would only be permitted if a patient is physically unable to do so.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who announced the legislation over three years ago, welcomed the parliamentary approval, saying it fulfilled a commitment made during his 2022 presidential campaign.

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“In 2022, I committed to opening this path with the French people,” Macron said in a post on X. “With seriousness, with humility, and with full respect for our democracy, that commitment has been fulfilled.”

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old and either French citizens or legal residents. A medical team must confirm that the individual has an advanced or terminal illness causing unbearable suffering that cannot be adequately relieved. The request must be made voluntarily, and psychological suffering alone will not qualify. People with severe psychiatric conditions or diseases such as Alzheimer’s are excluded.

The proposal also establishes a multi-step approval process. Doctors must review each application within 15 days, followed by a mandatory reflection period before the patient can proceed. The medication may be taken at home or in a healthcare facility, with medical professionals remaining nearby in case of complications. The treatment would be fully covered by France’s public health insurance.

Although France’s Senate rejected the proposal, the National Assembly had the constitutional authority to make the final decision. The Constitutional Council will now determine whether the legislation complies with France’s Constitution before it can officially become law. The decision is expected within a month, making it the final hurdle before implementation.