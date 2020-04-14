France reports 762 deaths in 24 hours as COVID-19 death toll passes 15,000

France on Tuesday reported 762 deaths in one-day taking the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country to 15,729.

The total number of infected cases in the country currently stands at more than 100,000, health official Jerome Salomon said.

France has extended the lockdown until May 11 after imposing it on March 17 as figures revealed the economy could plunge by eight per cent this year.

"May 11 is a date we will have to win by respecting the confinement rules," interior minister Christophe Castaner said. "You cannot think that on May 12 we can say, 'It's May, we can do what we want.' We will still have to combat this," the minister added.

President Macron had said earlier that the country's borders with non-European nations would remain closed until further notice.

The lockdown will push France's budget deficit up to nine per cent of GDP this year, budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"Each day, each week of confinement... is worsening our public finances," he said.

Schools will continue to remain shut in the country with officials yet to decided if face masks will be made available to teachers and students when the schools reopen.

