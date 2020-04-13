France reports 574 new deaths as COVID-19 death toll nears 15,000

France reported 574 new deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total number of deaths due to coronavirus near 15,000 on Monday.

There are now 14,867 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country. French authorities said 335 deaths occurred in hospitals, while 239 deaths were recorded in nursing homes.

The total number of infected cases in France stands at 133,685, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource center. Italy, Spain, and France have been hit hard due to the virus in Europe followed by Germany.

As the virus spreads, President Macron in a televised address is set to tell the nation that the lockdown would continue. On Sunday, the country reported 315 deaths which was lower than Saturday as 345 people had died.

Although the number of patients in intensive care has fallen, the country continues to stare at a bleak picture with officials warning that it would take weeks or even months before the situation can come back to normal even as French media reported that the country could be lockdown next month as well.