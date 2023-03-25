France: Protesters opposed to a reservoir clash with police

Protesters clashed with the French police on Saturday (March 25) as they opposed creation of a large water reservoir for farm irrigation resulting in several injuries. The incident took place in western rural district of Sainte-Soline. Police used tear gas to try to disperse the people who had come together despite a ban on gatherings in the area.

Some protesters threw fireworks and other projectiles as they approached the construction area. Television footage showed that at least three police vehicles were set alight.

Two protesters were seriously hurt, including one who is in a critical condition after suffering a head injury, as well as 16 police officers, the local prefecture said. One officer was evacuated by helicopter.

Thousands of protesters had converged on the site of the planned reservoir, where a similar protest last October also turned violent.

Emmanuelle Dubee, the prefect of the surrounding region, said around 1,000 radical individuals were expected among an estimated 6,000 protesters.

In light of the possible protests, around 3200 police personnel were deployed, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

He blamed far left groups for the violence.

The heavy police presence included helicopters and squads riding quads.

The protest over the irrigation project comes after weeks of demonstrations in France against a pension reform that have turned violent since the government pushed through the legislation without a final parliamentary vote.

(With inputs from agencies)

