France: Priest attacked in Lyon, attacker flees after shooting

Just days after the attack in Nice, French police said on Saturday evening that an Orthodox priest has been wounded in a shooting incident in Lyon with the attacker having fled the scene.

The priest was reportedly closing his church when the attack took place. The priest is reportedly in a serious condition.

The French interior ministry said, "an event is underway near the Jean-Macé sector, in the 7th arrondissement in Lyon."

The ministry added security and rescue forces have arrived at the scene. A security perimeter has been installed, it said while warning residents to avoid the area and follow the instructions of the authorities.

Reports said the priest was fired upon twice.

The attack comes even as residents in Nice mourn the attack in a church in which three people were killed and a woman was beheaded.

The French interior minister on Friday had warned of more attacks in the aftermath of the knife attack in Nice.