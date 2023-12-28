France preps for ban on plastic packaging for fresh produce as new year approaches

As the world prepares to welcome new year, retailers and producers of fruits and vegetables in France are bracing for impact as a law banning use of single-use plastic comes into force on January 1. France has set an aim being fully single-use plastic free by the year 2040 and implementation of the law is a step in that direction.

The use of single-use plastic is still widespread in France, especially in the sale of fresh fruits and vegetables. According to a France24 report, a third of fresh produce grown in the country is sold in this manner.

The law, aiming to drastically reduce use of single-use plastic will ban use of plastic film and even netting.

"It used to be a miracle product...But as always we didn't consider consequences," said an elderly woman as she spoke about platic. She was quoted by France24.

However, fresh food producers expressed concern about the latest drastic measure and said that they are not ready to bring about such a change.

"We don't have a miracle product which is affordable and can be put to immediate use instead of plastic. Either the material isn't totally transparent, or it breaks easily or isn't moisture-proof," said Laurent Gardin, President of Fresh Fruits and vegetable producers' association, as quoted by France24.

But the ban is not a blanket ban. The government has reportedly deemed it legal for some products to be sold in single-use plastic. Twenty-nine foodstuffs are currently exempt from this ban. The list includes early harvest potatoes and carrots, broccoli, mushroom, salads, berries and other fresh products on the list can currently be sold in packages made-up of single-use plastic. In addition to this, the exemption from this rule would also apply to items that are considered fragile.