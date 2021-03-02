France lifts restrictions on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for over -65s

People in France aged over 65 with existing health problems can be given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, France's health minister said on Monday departing from Paris's earlier stance that the vaccine should be for under-65s only.

When the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use by European Union regulators, France mandated it would only go to eligible people under 65 because data from trials in older age groups was limited.

France will retain its current measures aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, including a nighttime curfew, as a bare minimum for the next four to six weeks, Veran on Monday.

Other measures now in force include the closure of bars, restaurants and museums, and Olivier Veran said he hoped France would not have to go beyond those measures to rein in the disease.

France's COVID death toll rose by 375 to 86,803, the seventh-highest death toll globally.

This compares with a rise of 122 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 313. At 3.761 million, France's tally of COVID cases is the sixth highest on the world.