France: Health pass mandatory for service sector workers to enter workplace

Around two million French workers in restaurants and other service sectors will now have to show a health pass in order to go to work. This is part of French government's effort to fight coronavirus pandemic. In order to obtain a pass, a worker must reportedly have proof of having been vaccinated, negative test result, or recovery from coronavirus infection.

The health pass is official documentation, with a QR scan code, that proves a person has had the COVID-19 vaccine. Many French bars, restaurants, museums and sports venues will not allow people inside unless they can show the health pass.

The health pass mandate has seen fierce protests for weeks.

While the majority of people in France have been vaccinated against COVID-19, demonstrators argue the health pass discriminates against those who have not, and infringes upon people's liberties.

The protesters have been protesting across France for many weekends.

(With inputs from agencies)