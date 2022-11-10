France gears up to make sonar panels mandatory to cover large car parks

The world is witnessing the fallout of climate change with catastrophic natural disasters witnessed across the globe. In a bid to decrease carbon footprint and accelerate the use of renewable energy, French senators have ruled that parking spaces with 80 or more cars must have at least half of the spaces covered with solar panels.

The decision was only passed by French Sénat on November 4 and it still needs to gain ascent in the upper house, Assemblée Nationale.

As per the bill, the owners of large car parks with more than 400 spaces must fit solar panels within three years. The French government said measures could generate up to 11 gigawatts -- the equivalent of ten nuclear reactors.

“We must not delay the implementation of the decarbonization of our economy,” reported forbes quoting Senator Agnès Pannier-Runacher speaking at the Senate debate.

Starting July 1, 2023, the law would come in effect and the car park owners would have to comply with it. The legislation approved by the French senate coincides with COP27 summit where the world leaders are reiterating their commitment towards mitigating climate change.

Earlier this year, as part of the "France 2030" investment plan, the French President Emmanuel Macron detailed the guidelines for France's new energy policy.

The policy aimed to achieve energy independence for France. The "France 2030" committed to devote one billion euros to innovation in renewable energies.

Macron had announced steps to meet the objective of making France the first major country in the world to emerge from dependence on fossil fuels. He said it can only be done if France fulfils two conditions -- reducing energy consumption and increasing carbon-free energy production capacity.

